Scottie Nell Hughes’s Attorney Bashes Fox In New Statement Amid Charles Payne Lawsuit

The legal war between political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes and Fox Business host Charles Payne has reached a new high, as the supposed victim’s lawyer has just released a statement blaming Fox News for the alleged incident! As RadarOnline.com has learned, Fox attempted to excuse themselves from responsibility in the case, saying Hughes’ attorney had made “shameful” and untrue allegations against the network. Now, he has fired back.

“Fox cannot spin its way out of this crisis – especially when only Fox is to blame for what happened. Regardless of the fact that the sexual assault and rape, as alleged, happened in 2013, the events exposing Fox’s liability exposure (as opposed to Payne) occurred less than 2 months ago when Fox Executives at the highest levels leaked Ms. Hughes’s name to a tabloid,” wrote Douglas H. Wigdor, Hughes’ lawyer, in his most recent statement.

The brutal reply came after Fox defended Payne in a statement of their own: “It’s worth noting that Doug is Ms. Hughes’ third representative in the last six months to raise some variation of these claims which concern events from four years ago, since it apparently took some time to find someone willing to file this bogus case,” the network wrote.

To that, Wigdor responded: “The ‘representatives’ that Fox refers to in its statement include her agent and a lawyer not admitted in NY, so the suggestion that Ms. Hughes was shopping for a lawyer is yet another desperate attempt at avoiding the real issues and blaming the victim. Sadly, nothing has changed at Fox.”

Wigdor has continued to defend his client’s claims that Payne raped her in 2013, despite the written (e-mail) evidence that shows the two had a consensual sexual relationship from 2013 to 2016.

“In July of 2013, I was raped by Charles Payne,” Hughes claimed to The New York Times. “In July of 2017, I was raped again by Fox News. Since then, I have been living an absolute hell.”

In the emails, however, Hughes herself described various sexual fantasies she had of her and Payne. She then claimed in court that she had stayed in that relationship because she was hoping it would lead to a full-time job at Fox.

Said Fox: “The latest publicity stunt of a lawsuit filed by Doug Wigdor has absolutely no merit and is downright shameful. We will vigorously defend this.”

Payne’s lawyer, Jonathan Halpern, also spoke out saying his client “vehemently denies any wrongdoing and will defend himself vigorously against this baseless complaint. We are confident that when the evidence is presented in this case, Mr. Payne will be fully vindicated and these outrageous accusations against him will be confirmed as completely false.

Stay with Radar for updates on the case.

