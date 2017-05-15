Poor Little Rich Girl! Kourtney Jealous Of Scott’s New Spin-Off

Ratings for Keeping up with the Kardashians are plummeting and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that momager, Kris Jenner, already has a back-up cash flow in place for every member of her famous family – with the exception of her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian!

“Kris has been working super had to make sure that all of her kids are set up with something extra in case KUWTK is cancelled,” a family insider told Radar.

As Radar has reported, Kim Kardashian, 36, recently revealed to her fans that she will be launching her own show on Lifetime network, Glam Masters.

In addition, Kourtney’s youngest sister, Khloe Kardashian, 34, is already working on the second season of her hit show, Revenge Body.

Rob and Blac Chyna’s next season is coming down the pipeline, and Kylie Jenner’s spin-off, Life of Kylie, will be premiering soon too.

Of course, Kendall has her modeling career.

“They all have something solid in the works, and Kris has invested so much time into making sure of it,” the source told Radar. “But Kourtney still has nothing!”

And to make matters worse, Kourtney’s boozy baby-daddy, Scott Disick, 34, is also working on a huge project with the help of 61-year-old momager. The show is said to be based around flipping houses, similar to the hugely successful house-flipping themed shows on HGTV network.

“Kourtney is the only one who just doesn’t have anything major other than KUWTK and she is totally crying poor little rich girl right now,” the insider added. “She wants something to do, obviously, but it’s hard because she’s so focused on being a mom!”

Do you think that Kourtney Kardashian should have a spin-off too? Tell us your thoughts below.

