Enough Is Enough! Kris Orders Scott To Return Home After Boozy Miami Bender

Kris Jenner is laying down the law! RadarOnline.com has learned that Scott Disick‘s Miami bender has come to an end, and it’s because his momager ordered him to return home to L.A. to face the music.

“Kris told Scott yesterday that he needed to leave Miami stat and come back home to Kourtney and his kids or there would be hell to pay,” a Kardashian insider told Radar.

And from the looks of it, The Lord listened – posting on his Instagram a photo of himself flying in a private jet, along with a caption that has “Disick in the dog house” written all over it!

According to the source, “Kris is trying so hard to control this entire situation because she wants Scott and Kourtney to have this huge confrontation in front of the KUWTK cameras. Obviously, she wants to use it for the show!”

As Radar previously reported, this isn’t the first time that Jenner has used Disick’s downward spiral to her advantage.

After the father of Mason, 6, Penelope, 4 and Reign, 1 infamously cheated on Kardashian in 2015 with his ex, Chloe Bartoli, in the South of France, he went on a similar bender and ended up in rehab. And, as fans recall, Jenner brought cameras in to catch every bit of his demise!

“Scott told Kris that he thinks she is pathetic and that she is more concerned with the show than she is with Kourtney and his relationship,” the insider added.

Who’ll win out in the battle of the wills? Stay tuned!

