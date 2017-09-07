Cashing In On Crisis! Kris Jenner Using Scott Disick’s Breakdown For Reality Show

Scott Disick is dealing with some serious demons — but nothing is off-limited for money-hungry momager Kris Jenner!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the 61-year-old matriarch is using her former son-in-law’s health crisis as a storyline for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“Kris is absolutely going to use this for next season. The cameras are rolling just as they always are,” a Kardashian family insider said.

PHOTOS: Cheers! Scott Disick’s 11 Most Outrageous Drunken Moments

As fans know, Disick’s battle with addiction has been a central plot line for almost every season.

Though the source said the 34-year-old father of three may want a break from the spotlight, he knows he needs the reality TV cash to keep up his luxury lifestyle.

“Kris pretty much owns him. Without the show and the drama, Scott would not be able to live like such a baller,” the insider explained.

PHOTOS: Scott Disick Reveals The Truth About His One-Week Stint In Rehab: ‘I’m Not Done’

However, keeping up a fast lifestyle is proving to be dangerous for the hard-partying playboy.

“It is this money that is ultimately going to be the end of him,” the insider warned.

As Radar reported earlier today, Disick was hospitalized after a breakdown at his Hidden Hills home late last month.

PHOTOS: Scott’s Sick Secrets! Lord Disick’s Ex Manager Tells All: Cocaine, Strippers & A Sex Tape

According to local authorities, he was rushed to a local facility after police were called.

Ex Kourtney Kardashian reportedly visited him in treatment.

Do you think that Kris should use Scott’s hospitalization on next season’s KUWTK? Sound off below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.