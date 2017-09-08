The REAL Reason For Scott Disick’s Mental Breakdown Revealed

Scott Disick’s summer-long boozy bender caught up with him last month when the 34-year-old troubled Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was placed on a 5150 hold after suffering a mental meltdown at his mansion in Hidden Hills, Calf.

But RadarOnline.com exclusively learned it’s not Disick’s drinking that is to blame for his breakdown – and that it was ACTUALLY caused by a medical issue that he’s been dealing with for over a decade! Sources reveal Disick’s bombshell hospitalization was caused by him not taking medications that he’s prescribed.

“Scott started using drugs and alcohol as a way to escape from his problems,” a source close to the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three kids revealed. “However, the more he continued to drink, the worse his other problem became.”

In California, a person can only be held at a hospital on a 5150 for up to 72 hours if they are considered to be a danger to themselves or others.

“Kourtney and Kris had to sign off on Scott getting 5150’d on August 18 because they are the closest thing to a family that Scott has,” the source said.

Luckily for Kardashian and the 61-year-old momager, Disick did not put up a fight and went in willingly after Los Angeles Sheriff’s arrived on the scene.

“Kourtney and Scott know that the incident was caused by him not taking medications that he is prescribed. Scott was compliant with the hospital doctor’s orders and was released.”

As fans know, The Lord has sought treatment for substance abuse multiple times – most recently in 2015. After being clean for several months, he relapsed hard in June when Kourtney, 39, started dating younger model, Younes Bendjima.

And he is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.

