Troubled Scott Begs Kris To Keep ‘KUWTK’ Gig After Firing

Scott Disick’s boozy bender this past summer cost him more than just his relationship with baby mama Kourtney Kardashian – it also cost him his job!

After momager Kris Jenner, 61, broke the news to Disick, 34, that he is being fired from Keeping Up With the Kardashians after he completes preexisting obligations, a source close to the self-named “Lord” told RadarOnline.com exclusively that he is refusing to walk away without a fight!

“Scott met with Kris and lawyers this week because he knows she cannot get rid of him while he is still under contract to appear on KUWTK through next season,” the source said.

“She told him that she was cutting him out of everything, but because he and Kris were so close in the past, he is really trying to persuade her to change her mind.”

Disick used the momager’s relationship with his children as bait, the source claimed.

“Scott knows that he will be a part of Kris’s life forever because he is the father to three of her grandkids, so he thinks that it is absolutely absurd that she would even try to pull something like this. Scott has made Kris a ton of money because she has used all of his drama to increase ratings on the show!”

As fans know, Disick – who is currently dating party girl Sofia Richie, 19 – had a complete meltdown last month that landed him in a 5150 hold at a nearby hospital. And as Radar previously reported, it was all filmed by KUWTK cameras.

“Kris wants to use Scott’s mental breakdown for next season’s storyline and she cannot do that without including him in the show. So she is kinda stuck between a rock and a hard place right now, and she knows it.”

