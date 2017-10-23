Scott Breaks Down Over Addiction Battle After Ex Kourtney Stages Intervention

Kourtney Kardashian is clearly still keeping up with her ex Scott Disick!

On last night’s episode of KUWTK, Kourtney, 38, staged an intervention for her boozed up baby-daddy, who at the time the episode was filmed, was in the midst of yet another boozy bender!

“I am concerned about his health. He is out of control and I feel so helpless. I just want Scott to be happy and healthy,” Kourtney told sisters Khloe, 33, and Kendall, 21, during a sisters weekend to Santa Barbara, California.

PHOTOS: 20 Most Ridiculous Moments From The Kardashians’ Reality Shows

Kim, 37, was left out of the trip, which worked out well since Kourtney ended up asking her to give Scott the intervention.

After listening to her older sister’s concerns for Scott, the internet-breaking beauty visited the Lord’s home to see if she could get through to him. Not surprisingly, she was wearing next to nothing, or in Scott’s words: “[her] tits were out.”

But it seemed the outfit worked for the beauty, as Disick – who, as fans know, is now hot and heavy with teenage Hollywood royalty Sofia Richie admitted defeat!

PHOTOS: They Really Did Say It! 50 Outrageous Kardashian Quotes

“I get it. I am definitely out of control,” Scott told Kim who offered no plan to help. Instead, she just said, “okay” before leaving to call Kourtney to tell her “Scott is fine!”

Aside from seeing more of the drama revolving around Scott Disick’s ongoing battle with drugs and alcohol (yawn), viewers also got to see the Kar-Jenner clan’s tropical getaway. Kourtney, Kendall and Khloe’s sister trip to Santa Barbara turned into a fashion nightmare for Khloe when she realized that Kim packed her suitcase!

“I always cringe when I look at Khloe’s outfits,” a concerned Kim said during a confessional.

PHOTOS: Kleaning Up Their Act? 12 Photos Of The Kardashians Without Makeup

Following the trio’s trip up the coast – where they all mostly ignored each other because they were too immersed in their own fame – Kim sat down with Khloe to spew her thoughts on her tacky wardrobe.

“The things I could do to give you a makeover. Not like you need one. But I want to get rid of your sparkly boots and leopard prints. It’s going to be a challenge. I will need to get rid of some things.”

What do you think of Scott Disick’s intervention? Do you think girlfriend Sofia Richie is helping him get better? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.