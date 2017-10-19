Tom Cruise Believes He Has Superhuman Ability To Heal Sick & Lame With His Touch

Scientologist Tom Cruise insists he’s achieved the miraculous ability to heal the sick! The devout space cult preaches high ranking members can use the church’s flaky hands-on technique, known as touch assist, to cure sprained joints, injured limbs, colds, sore throats and more, sources said.

“My insiders tell me Tom Cruise has now achieved the level of Operating Thetan VI,” Tony Ortega, editor of the Scientology watchdog blog The Underground Bunker, exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

“That’s a very high level, and he would have learned about touch assist and almost certainly tried it as part of his experience.”

Another Scientology insider described the touch assist phenomenon, saying, “It’s a laying on of hands Scientologists claim opens the nerve channels and brings relief to a needy spot.”

“The Scientologist who is performing the touch assist will touch the injured person and instruct them to ‘Feel my finger,’” continued the insider.

“Only one finger must be used — not two. After the healer has finished, they must say, ‘End of assist.’ It’s a powerful procedure, Scientologists believe.”

American Made star Cruise, 55, seemed to acknowledge he’d attained the God-like ability while discussing otherworldly powers in a leaked Scientology propaganda video.

“A Scientologist … has the ability to create new and better realities and improve conditions,” he told an interviewer in the video, which was obtained by Radar.

“Being a Scientologist, you look at someone and know absolutely that you can help them.”

The A-list action star added: “When you drive past an accident, it’s not like anyone else. If you drive past, you know you have to do something about it because you know you’re the only one who can really help.”

According to Ortega, there’s no doubt Cruise’s comments are referring to the touch assist power that allows him to heal the sick.

“Scientologists really believe they have superhuman abilities — and that’s what he’s talking about,” he said. “One of these powers is to heal people with touch.”

Years ago, avid Scientologist John Travolta also bragged about healing through his hands — and co-workers on the set of the movie Phenomenon apparently began referring to him as “St. John.”

“I’ve really learned how to heal. I can transfer my spirit and power to others,” Travolta said.

“A person hurt their leg the other day, and I used about four different processes to help them heal. And when anyone has a cold, I use certain processes to help them!”

In a bizarre twist, Phenomenon stagehand Jack Chouchanian claimed Travolta’s touch sped up the recovery of his injured leg.

“The staff at the emergency room told me I’d be off work for four to six weeks,” Chouchanian said. “Then John said, ‘Let me look at it.’ He put his hands on the ankle for a while, did some kind of massage thing on it — and I was back at work in three days!”

