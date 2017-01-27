Lesbian Affairs, Cast Drama & More! Scheana Shay Tells All In Bombshell Interview

Scheana Shay is determined to move forward in her love life, but she took a deep dive into the past during a recent podcast interview! The Vanderpump Rules star appeared on The Tomorrow Show — and spilled intimate details about her life before and after fame.

Shay revealed to Kevin Undergaro that she wouldn’t be opposed to a threesome with Kylie Jenner and another woman — as she’s had lesbian affairs before!

“I don’t have a hall pass that’s a dude,” she admitted. “Haven’t we all dipped [in the lady pond]?”

“It wasn’t like a stranger or someone,” she explained when asked to elaborate on her own steamy encounters. “It was my best friend who I was living with and another friend.”

“It’s a bad idea, I’ll tell you that,” she joked. “We’re friends again now, but it’s not a good idea. I’ll tell you that.”

“Honestly, it was so long ago and I was so drunk,” she added. “I don’t remember hating it!”

She also revealed that she worked at Villa Blanca with Tom Sandoval before shifting over to SUR, where Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney were already working. From there, they were all cast into Vanderpump Rules together.

“Jax [Taylor] was trying to get a job anywhere he could because he was so broke and living off his girlfriend who was also broke,” she added of how Lisa Vanderpump’s bad boy bartender got thrown into the mix.

“We don’t need to create drama because there’s already so much,” she said of why the show works so well for them. “There was a New Year’s Eve trip I didn’t go on. There was drama there. There was drama at a birthday party. There’s always something going on.”

“It’s only those friends that I’ve ever fought with,” she added. “One friend from high school, we had a break here a break there but it’s been because of something really personal happening between us. But I don’t fight with any of my other friends. It’s just these girls! I don’t know [why]. I ask myself that all the time.”

“Nobody admits it other than me, but we are all very competitive with each other,” she concluded. “We aren’t always genuinely happy for each other when someone else gets an opportunity. So I think that’s something subconsciously too that makes us fight…everyone just feels like they should be the number one person, even me.”

