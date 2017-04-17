Scheana Marie Ditched By ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Costars Amid Nasty Feud

The Vanderpump Rules cast drama isn’t over just because the season is winding down.

Scheana Marie, 31, is still at odds with former best friends Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder — and even got snubbed on their trip to Copenhagen with wannabe SUR-ver Rachael O’Brien!

the strongest babes I've ever known. free falling.. 🎶 #copenhagen 🍻 A post shared by kristendoute (@kristendoute) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

Doute, 34, Maloney, 30, and Schroeder, 28, have been gallivanting around Europe while their shunned costar has laid back in Los Angeles.

Luckily, her boyfriend Robert Parks Valletta has stepped in to spend quality time with her in their absence.

#flashbackfriday @robsvalletta is kinda handsome I guess…. 😉 A post shared by Scheana (@scheanamarie) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

RadarOnline.com previously reported that Marie has been feuding with the “Witches of WeHo” since she rekindled her friendship with Lala Kent. Kent accused the catty trio of “bullying” her all season, after the SUR hostess allegedly fat-shamed them on social media during the show’s off-season. Maloney infamously ordered Marie to keep away from her.

But Marie and Kent made up after Doute, Schroeder and Maloney turned their backs on the divorcee, and even ditched her at the iHeartMusic Awards.

