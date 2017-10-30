Cheating, Lying & Violence! Inside The Most Explosive ‘VPR’ Season Yet

The entire cast consisting of Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy and Ariana Madix all returned in the new trailer — as well as Lala Kent, who said she was done with SUR!

Taylor and Cartwright are again plagued with cheating rumors, and an argument between the two led to the Kentucky girl slapping the former model. Radar exclusively reported that the couple is now split.

Meanwhile, Sandoval and Madix’s relationship is crumbling also as Sandoval is more loyal to his friends than to her.

“I think we should just break the f**k up!” she yelled at him in one clip.

Schwartz and Maloney aren’t settling into marital bliss either, as they have another argument over Schwartz not remembering something he’s done.

Schroeder also begged Patrick Meagher not to dump her in one scene, but their relationship ended when he didn’t join her on their anniversary trip to Mexico.

Marie’s new boyfriend Robert Parks Valletta made an appearance as well, telling the group during a dinner that “dessert and sex” were similar. Marie quipped that he would be “getting both” that night, but ultimately the couple split earlier this month.

Then, Kent told Madix and Marie that one of their “[men] hooked up with [her] friend” in the following scene.

Will you be watching VPR when it returns? Sound off in the comments!

