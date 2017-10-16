Wild Thing! Scarlett Johansson’s New Love Colin Jost Is A ‘Party Animal’

Scarlett Johansson has fallen hard for clean-cut SNL funnyman Colin Jost but there could be ‘warning signs’ ahead.

Because friends of handsome Jost say he’s hiding a warped past from the 35-year-old ‘Avengers’ star.

A source exclusively told RadarOnline.com: “Scarlett sees herself as a bit of a party girl who, when she’s in the mood, can keep up with the boys, but Colin is just on a different level.

PHOTOS: Single Mom! Scarlett Johansson Spotted Out With Daughter Rose After Shocking Split

“He runs with a crew of hard-partying writers from SNL and other shows that shoot in New York, and these guys are going out nearly every night of the week.”

And there could be dark clouds on the horizon for ‘ScarJo’ – who went through a messy divorce with husband Romain Dauriac – because Jost, 32, and his buddies can get pretty wild.

The source adds: “Colin and his gang have a reputation for their toxic ways and tendency to hit on every girl at the bar. Scarlett likes the bad boys she doesn’t know what she’s in for here.”

PHOTOS: Are They Really Just Friends?

The pair went more public about their relationship when they attended an SNL after party recently once her divorce had been formally settled.

While she also spent time with his family over the summer as the couple get to know one another better.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.