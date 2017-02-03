Savannah’s First Heartbreak! Guthrie’s Secret Divorce Files Leaked

Savannah Guthrie is living happily ever after with Mike Feldman and their two children, but RadarOnline.com has learned that the TODAY anchor hasn’t always been lucky in love!

Guthrie, 45, married BBC News producer Mark Orchard after she wrecked his first marriage to Anne Kornblut, according to the National ENQUIRER. Kornblut and Orchard were only together for eight years before Guthrie came in between them.

Radar can now exclusively reveal that Guthrie’s marriage to Orchard wasn’t any better!

She filed for divorce in 2009 after just four years of marriage, according to DC Superior Court documents. She listed that they tied the knot on February 3, 2009 in Tucson, Ariz., and were living apart in Washington DC since August 5, 2008.

Guthrie requested for the court to drop “Orchard” from her name in her divorce petition, and reported that the couple had already agreed upon an arrangement for their joint property and debts. She did not ask for financial support or alimony.

Charley and Vale’s mom appeared in court on May 20, 2009 to have the divorce finalized, while Orchard appeared via speakerphone. The DC Superior Court granted all of her requests, and awarded her an absolute divorce.

Guthrie is currently fighting to keep her job as Megyn Kelly is gearing up to join the NBC talk show.

Former co-star Tamron Hall is the first anchor to leave the program, as she abruptly quit earlier this week.

