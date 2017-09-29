Savannah Guthrie Stands Up For Megyn Kelly After Awkward ‘Today’ Show Interview

Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie just defended Megyn Kelly over her controversial show! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the beloved TV journalist took Kelly’s side during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.

“I think she’s got the eyes of the world upon her and I think everybody can relate to how nerve-wracking that is,” said Guthrie, 45, after a caller asked her thoughts on Kelly’s show. “But I think she’s awesome, I think the show looks fantastic. I mean, it looks beautiful. And we’re thrilled to have her. She’s doing a lot — she has a lot of different things she can do and I think she’s awesome.”

As Radar readers know, Kelly, 46, rubbed Jane Fonda, 69, the wrong way when she questioned her about her plastic surgery procedures.

“Seemed like the wrong time and place to ask that question,” said Fonda in an interview with ET after her Today show appearance.

Guthrie, however claimed that awkward moments like that happen all the time on live shows! “That’s called live TV,” she said.

Cohen, 49, also supported Kelly, saying, “I think she got a bad rap with that Jane Fonda thing, personally. I would have asked that question. I have asked that question!” Guthrie agreed, saying: “I’ve asked that question too!”

