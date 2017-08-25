Inside ‘Heartbroken’ Savannah Chrisley’s Meltdown Over Luke Kennard Split

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley is not recovering well from her bitter breakup.

“Savannah has lost it over this split with Luke,” a family insider revealed to RadarOnline.com exclusively.

“She has been crying nonstop and is still continuing to text him even though they are clearly broken up.”

As Radar was the first to report, the 20-year-old daughter of Todd Chrisley, 48, was dumped by NBA player Luke almost two weeks ago after the two went on vacation with her famous family.

Although both Savannah and her father claimed that no break up had occurred, days later Savannah confirmed the split in a telling statement to E!, which read:

“The last 4 months I’ve been dating Luke have been great but as a young woman of faith I made the decision that with where Luke and I both are in our careers, it was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one.”

And according to the insider, “Savannah knows she was not the only one!”

“Luke was still talking to his ex-girlfriend Anna Castro the entire time. He told Savannah that he is still very much in love with her,” the source told Radar.

“Savannah even went so far as to try and befriend Anna on social media, but Anna has her blocked!”

“She is saying that she is just ‘done with men.’ Her heart is still broken, and she is a complete mess over this,” the source added.

