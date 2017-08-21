The REAL Reason For The Split! Savannah Chrisley ‘Scared Away’ Boyfriend Luke Kennard

Chrisley Knows Best teen queen Savannah Chrisley does not seem to know best when it comes to keeping a man!

After the 19-year-old finally announced what Radar readers already knew — that she and NBA player Luke Kennard had split — a source close to the Chrisley clan told RadarOnline.com exclusively that the reality star scared her boyfriend away.

“Savannah is crushed because she thought that Luke was going to be her husband,” an insider said. “But she scared him away because she moved way too fast, and insisted he tell her he love her after being together for just a few weeks.”

“She took it way too far. She said that Jesus needed them to be married and she had already picked out the church and her wedding gown!”

Needless to say, Kennard, 21, who was recently drafted by Detroit Pistons , was “freaked out,” the source told Radar. “Luke basically told her that he wants nothing to do with her anymore.”

Radar was the first to report the breakup. Both Chrisley and her famous father Todd initially denied the split, and insisted on posting photos on social media to dispel, what they called, fake news. But she later changed her tune and confirmed that the relationship was over.

Chrisley’s romance was controversial from the start. As Radar reported, Kennard left his longtime girlfriend Anna Castro to be with the former beauty queen.

