Savannah Chrisley Blames Dad Todd For Split From NBA Star Ex Luke Kennard

Todd Chrisley apparently doesn’t know best when it comes to his daughter Savannah’s love life!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 20-year-old reality star is blaming her father for the recent split from her now ex-boyfriend, NBA player Luke Kennard, 21.

“Todd wanted Luke and Savannah to happen so badly,” a source close to the Chrisley Knows Best clan said. “Todd really just started to freak Luke the f**k out!”

In a recent interview, the 48-year-old self-made millionaire spoke highly of Kennard and said, “We love him. He’s a good, decent, honest, honorable young man. He’s very strong and committed to his faith. His family are quality, good, decent people.”

But, as Radar was the first to report, Savannah and Kennard – who she called the “love of her life” after dating just a few months – broke up after a tropical vacation with the Chrisley family to Aruba two weeks ago.

“While they were on vacation, Todd was just way too much for Luke to handle. He told Savannah that her father was not his publicist or his keeper,” the source said.

And now it seems that the father-daughter duo is desperately trying to do some damage control after claiming that the breakup never happened!

In a statement to E!, Savannah said, “The last 4 months I’ve been dating Luke have been great but as a young woman of faith I made the decision that with where Luke and I both are in our careers, it was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one.”

“I was brought up to know my worth,” she continued. “I’m 20 now and so excited to live my life as beautifully as God intended. I will forever love the Kennard family.”

Do you think that Todd Chrisley is to blame for Savannah’s split from Luke Kennard? Sound off in the comments below.

