Savannah Chrisley Caught Driving Again One Week After Severe Car Accident

Just one week after breaking her vertebrae in a serious car accident, Savannah Chirsley was back behind the wheel! Dad Todd Chrisley posted a photo of her driving excursion to Instagram on Wednesday as he sat in the passenger’s seat.
“Who say I ain’t brave?” The Chrisley Knows Best star quipped in the caption.
But should Savannah really be driving again so soon based on her injuries?
As Radar previously reported, the 19-year-old’s traumatic car crash occurred on January 16 at 3:10 p.m. in Nashville, Tennessee.
The 19-year-old was transported to Southern Hills Hospital following the crash. No drugs or alcohol were found on the scene.
The reality star broke the news of the crash on her Instagram page last Tuesday.
“As soon as I hit the guardrail my airbags came out and because of the airbags and seatbelt the injuries weren’t near as bad as they could have been. But what I do remember is going in and out of consciousness screaming for help and cars just continued to pass. It felt like I had been laying there for at least twenty minutes begging for help. Then a man stopped and ran over to me and got the police my way…so thank you to the amazing man that stopped and helped me as everyone else was passing.”
Savannah explained how the accident left her with broken vertebrae that is causing “numbness in my hands and fingers and pain all throughout my neck, back, and shoulders.”
She ended the post with, “We all make mistakes…all that matters is how we learn and grow from them. I truly believe that God has used this situation to open my eyes to what is truly important in life and to put my focus back on Him in order to live the right life and be unbelievably happy. So right now I just want to say thank you again…love you all.”
