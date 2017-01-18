Savannah Chrisley Breaks Vertebrae In Severe Car Crash

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley suffered serious injuries in a traumatic car accident on Monday, leaving her to recover from a broken vertebrae for the foreseeable future.

The 19-year-old announced her sad news on Instagram Tuesday night, revealing her near-death experience with fans.

“I can truly say that I now FULLY understand the meaning of this quote,” she wrote, sharing a message by pastor Steven Furtick. “The past couple of days have been some of the toughest days for me. And I truly think that God has made them so difficult because I began straying away from Him and His word.”

Chrisley explained that the accident took place after the floor mat in her car got stuck behind the pedals.

“I got in a car accident early Monday morning because my floor mat had gotten stuck behind my pedals so I looked down for a brief second to try and get it out of the way and then I realized that I was headed straight towards the guardrails….I tried to over correct but it didn’t help,” she said. “As soon as I hit the guardrail my airbags came out and because of the airbags and seatbelt the injuries weren’t near as bad as they could have been.”

“But what I do remember is going in and out of consciousness screaming for help and cars just continued to pass. It felt like I had been laying there for at least twenty minutes begging for help,” she added.

Finally, someone stopped to see if Chrisley was all right. “Then a man stopped and ran over to me and got the police my way…so thank you to the amazing man that stopped and helped me as everyone else was passing. I have no idea who you are but thank you…I could never repay you for your act of kindness,” she said.

To finish off her post, the reality star also made sure to stick it to her haters, some of whom apparently felt that she “deserved” the accident.

“Also…to all of you hurtful people that are saying that I deserved it and got what was coming for me…you need Jesus and I’ll help by praying for you,” she scoffed. “And to all of those who are being supportive…I thank you very much. It means the world.”

Now, Todd Chrisley‘s daughter will be taking the next month to recover, revealing that she’s currently experiencing “numbness in my hands and fingers and pain all throughout my neck, back, and shoulders.”

“We all make mistakes…all that matters is how we learn and grow from them,” said Chrisley. “I truly believe that God has used this situation to open my eyes to what is truly important in life and to put my focus back on Him in order to live the right life and be unbelievably happy. So right now I just want to say thank you again…love you all,” she concluded.

