Sarah Ferguson Demanding $10K To Spill Dirt On Princess Diana

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is up to her old tricks!

According to reports, she wants to cash in on her friendship with Princess Diana.

Prince Andrew’s ex has been accused in the past of using her royal connections

to drum up a quick payday, and as the anniversary of Diana’s death approaches in August,

Fergie is in demand with the media — but spies said they’ll have to dig deep!

“Fergie is at the top of all the lists but in order to get her to do an interview,

she wants cash,” a snitch revealed to Radar.

“At a recent taping of a Princess Diana special in a Manhattan hotel,

producers were talking about how much money the duchess would want.

The number batted around was $10,000.”