Mob Serial Killer ‘Sammy The Bull’ Released From Prison After 15 Years Behind Bars

After 15 years in prison, Salvatore “Sammy The Bull” Gravano is finally free, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The notorious mob boss was released five years early from an Arizona prison on September 18, and will remain on federal parole for life, a spokesperson for the Division of Offender Operations, Special Services Unit confirmed to Radar:

The 72-year-old was serving a 20-year sentence for buying and selling the drug Ecstasy after a 2002 conviction.

In the early 90’s, he was notorious for turning on his mafia family and helping the government bring down his former boss, John Gotti, in exchange for a generous plea deal.

As part of the deal, Gravano confessed to murdering a shocking 19 people — including his own brother-in-law! His testimony helped put at least 36 mobsters behind bars.

He entered the witness protection program, but left in 1997 to release a tell-all about his life of crime.

Gravano’s daughter, Mob Wives star Karen Gravano, 45, may have hinted about the early release, as she posted the cryptic message “only a matter of time” on August 12.

Only a matter of time 😎 A post shared by Karen Gravano (@karengravano) on Aug 12, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

Earlier this week, she claimed she was in Arizona — perhaps visiting her famous father.

