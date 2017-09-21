Karen Gravano ‘Ecstatic’ Over Mobster Dad ‘Sammy The Bull’ Early Prison Release

Salvatore “Sammy The Bull” Gravano was released from prison early after 15 years behind bars, as reported exclusively by RadarOnline.com, and now the mobster’s daughter, Mob Wives star Karen Gravano is speaking out about her father’s freedom.

“I spoke to him,” the gangster’s daughter, Karen, 45, told The Post. “He is happy to be out after spending the last 17 1/2 years in prison. He’s in good health, great spirits and he’s anxious to move forward with the next phase of his life.”

“There is no doubt I’m extremely happy,” she said. “I’ve been fighting for this day the whole 17 1/2 years that he’s been in prison, so I’m ecstatic it’s finally here.”

PHOTOS: Big Ang Death — ‘Mob Wives’ Star’s 20 Most Outrageous Moments

A spokesperson for the Division of Offender Operations, Special Services Unit exclusively told Radar on Wednesday the notorious mob boss was released five years early from an Arizona prison on September 18 and will remain on federal parole for the rest of his life

The 72-year-old — who in the early 90’s famously snitched to help authorities bring down former boss, John Gotti, in exchange for a generous plea deal — was serving a 20-year sentence for buying and selling the drug Ecstasy after a 2002 conviction.

Karen may have hinted about the early release in a cryptic August 12 Instagram post, writing, “only a matter of time.”

Only a matter of time 😎 A post shared by Karen Gravano (@karengravano) on Aug 12, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.