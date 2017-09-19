Ryan Phillippe Accused Of Domestic Violence Against Girlfriend

Ryan Phillippe’s model girlfriend accused him of domestic violence during an alleged incident on July 4 and the LAPD slapped the actor with an Emergency Protective Order, TheBlast.com is reporting.

The Cruel Intentions actor, 43, reportedly got into an argument with his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt on July 4 that she claims turned violent.

In the Emergency Protective Order filed by Hewitt, she told police he “hit,” “kicked,” “punched,” and “threw [Hewitt] down flight of stairs causing visible injuries to legs back, arms, shoulder and face,” the Blast reported.

PHOTOS: Amber Heard Was Arrested For Domestic Violence Against Ex Tasya Van Ree

Hewitt also told police she was afraid he would “cause her additional injury,” and tried to contact her after the indecent.

Phillippe was served with the Emergency Protective Order by the LAPD on July 6.

Phillippe and Hewitt were together at the Coachella Music Festival in April 2017.

PHOTOS: Shocking! 18 Celeb Domestic Violence Scandals That Rocked Hollywood

The current status of the case is unknown at this time.

Stay with Radar for updates to the story.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.