Ryan Edwards’ Nightmare: More Women Come Forward With Cheating Claims!

Ryan Edwards’ cheating scandal isn’t going away!

After RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that the married Teen Mom OG dad sent dirty texts and naked photos to a woman he met on Tinder, more women have come forward with claims that he contacted them on the dating app, Radar can report.

At least two local women from Edwards’ native Tennessee told Radar he reached out to them in the days before Radar’s exclusive report.

Though Radar was unable to verify the new claims, another woman proved the MTV star sent her raunchy messages over text after meeting online.

“Come on, make me hard,” he told the woman.

While Edwards’ wife Mackenzie Standifer has remained mum on the subject over social media, privately she contacted the other woman.

“I want you to stop!” she demanded.

Should Mackenzie dump Ryan? Sound off in the comments.

