Shocking Claim: Clinton Aide Murdered In Russian ‘Hit’ To Cover Up Election Hacking

A young Hillary Clinton aide was gunned down in cold blood at the behest of Russian hackers – because he knew too much!

That’s the shocking implication of a new six-month investigation into the sudden death of 27-year-old politico Seth Rich, The National ENQUIRER reports in a bombshell world exclusive.

“It was a hit,” Jack Burkman, a Washington, D.C., lawyer and GOP operative told The ENQUIRER after more than half a year digging into the case. “Seth discovered the Russians hacked the DNC and he was killed to prevent him from going public with that information.”

Rich, 27, was the Democratic National Committee’s Voter Expansion Data Director at the time of his death on July 10, 2016. Just days before, he had been promoted to work on Hillary’s campaign in D.C.

PHOTOS: Email Leak Exposes Hillary’s Sick Obsession With Anthony Weiner Sexting Scandal

But that bright future was snuffed out when he was shot to death around 4:15 am, just steps from the red brick home he shared with friends.

Police sources told The ENQUIRER that Rich was shot twice in the back by two still-unknown assailants, but they refused to reveal further details and even denied a request for an autopsy report. They also have refused to make public surveillance footage that captured Rich’s final moments.

The police line was that it was just an “armed robbery gone bad,” but when Rich was found, his wallet, credit cards, phone and watch were still on him. And neighbors told The ENQUIRER they haven’t even been contacted by police!

“I don’t know why they didn’t knock on my door asking question,” said Steven Matthews, 51, a government worker who heard the shots and lives on the same street. “They’re supposed to knock on everybody’s door … It seems like a political hit.”

PHOTOS:On The Warpath! Hillary Clinton’s Secret Violent ‘Rages’ Exposed In New Tell-All: Shattered Glasses, Smashed Cellphones & More!

Meanwhile, Burkman has posted a $105,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. And it’s already yielded promising leads.

According to Burkman, a former CIA agent approached his team seven weeks ago with information about Rich’s death.

“He told me Seth had discovered the Russian hacking and ‘someone very high up in the Russian government’ ordered Seth to be eliminated. He was quite sure of this,” Burkman said.

Burkman also told The ENQUIRER his team received two emails from two apparently separate people inside Russia who claimed they know “exactly who in the Russian government ordered the hit.

PHOTOS: Hillary’s Health Crisis & A-List Favors EXPOSED In New Email Leak

“It could be one person acting under two guises, but we have confirmed the URLs, or digital signatures, of the email addresses derive from Russia,” he said.

For more explosive details about Rich’s death – and how it could be part of a larger Kremlin cover-up – pick up this week’s ENQUIRER, on stands now!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.