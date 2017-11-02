Raging Rush Limbaugh Is Spying On His Estranged Wife!

Rush Limbaugh has hired a team of investigators and high-powered attorneys to give his wife the boot after RadarOnline.com’s report of her cheating !

As Radar reported in June, the broadcaster’s fourth wife, Kathryn, 40, has been two-timing him with hunky young studs and even a married man, according to family sources.

“Rush was stunned and humiliated by what he read in that story! He immediately put a tail on Kathryn to confirm the truth,” said a source close to the 66-year-old conservative radio hothead .

PHOTOS: Rush Limbaugh’s Palm Beach Home

A furious Rush confronted his much-younger wife, and he banned her from using his private plane, insiders revealed.

“When he read in the [story] that she was using the plane to have secret hookups with other men, Rush hit the roof!” the source said. “Kathryn was due to travel from Las Vegas to Hawaii to visit her mom recently, and Rush wouldn’t let her use the plane.”

The couple wed in June 2010, and they have no prenuptial agreement. Rush now has hired private eyes in preparation for a $470 million divorce war.

PHOTOS: Delusional! J.Lo Standing By A-Rod As Cheating Scandal Explodes

“Before the story came out, Rush had his suspicions about Kathryn,” the source spilled. “Now he’s pulling together the evidence to build a case.”

They’re feeding the dirt they’ve dug up to his attorneys at a prestigious New York Law firm.

The combustible pair have been leading virtually separate lives since the showdown, according to the source.

PHOTOS: Gavin Rossdale Replaces Gwen Stefani Lookalike Amid Cheating Scandal

Though Rush’s rep has denied the report, a Radar investigation confirmed Kathryn has been staying with her mother, Penny, 81, in luxury hotels in New York and Boston — near her hometown of Longmeadow, Mass. — while Rush remains in their oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach, Fla.

Insiders described Kathryn as Rush’s “trophy wife,” who acted as the fading radio host’s “arm candy.” But in recent years, their agreement didn’t extend to the bedroom, according to the source.

“They have virtually zero sex life,” the source revealed. “She gets that elsewhere. But Rush has had enough of that.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.