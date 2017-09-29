Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Autopsy Revealed Following Mysterious Death

Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-wife Michelle Rounds was found dead in her Orange County, FL home earlier this month, and now RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained Rounds’ chilling autopsy results.

An autopsy was performed on Rounds on September 12, and according to the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office in Florida, “There was no immediate cause or manner of death determined following the examination. There was no evidence of trauma identified. The cause and manner of death remains pending further studies, including toxicology.”

The estimated finalization time is ten to twelve weeks, states the report.

As readers know, the troubled woman was surrounded by pill bottles when she was discovered dead in her bed! “Medications were brought in with the decedent,” an Official told Radar.

O’Donnell, 55, had previously suggested Rounds suffered from a mental illness that could have very well led to her alleged suicide.

According to a source, “Michelle suffered from a lot of things, not just depression. Those close to her are suggesting that drinking and drugs were an issue.”

