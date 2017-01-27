Rosie Rushes Daughter To Rehab In Secret Cocaine Nightmare

Rosie O’Donnell has shipped her drug-addled daughter to rehab in a last-ditch effort to save her from a life of coke-fueled depravity, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

That tragic — and horrifying — insight into the tumultuous life of the TV comic comes thanks to a shocking series of private text messages obtained by Radar showing Chelsea O’Donnell, 19, confessing the true extent of her cocaine addiction.

“Tryna get drugs. Just blow. I need some. I gotta find a way to make $20,” a woman claiming to be Chelsea wrote to a man she met on Facebook.

“I just want some blow …” she continued. “I don’t wanna do bad things for it but f–k … it helps [me] deal with nick.”

As Radar reported, Chelsea secretly married Nicholas Alliegro, a 31-year-old plumber, on July 1, 2016, just eight months after they met. But Radar has now caught her in a shocking cheating scandal with her Facebook text buddy.

“Chelsea’s life is falling apart. She’s spiraling out of control,” a source told Radar.

“She dedicates every waking second to drugs. So it won’t be a shock when Nicholas finally learns the truth about her double life and kicks her to the curb!”

Last year, Rosie threatened to kick Chelsea out of her life if she refused to go to a therapy program. Only now — after Rosie staged an intervention — did Chelsea finally accept her help, said a source.

Chelsea takes medication for anxiety and depression — and days before Rosie hauled her off to a Freehold, N.J., rehab clinic, the star told pals that her daughter was off her medication and unstable, according to the insider.

Story developing.

