Rose McGowan Rips Ben Affleck Over Harvey Weinstein Alleged Sex Scandal

Rose McGowan ripped into Ben Affleck after his statement about the rape and sexual harassment claims leveled against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, calling him a liar as the scandal exploded.

Affleck acknowledged the breaking story on Tuesday, claiming ignorance about Weinstein’s decades of abuse, including one where Gwyneth Paltrow (whom he once dated) said she was “petrified” by him.

“I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades. The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick,” Affleck Tweeted after multiple reports of Weinstein’s assaults were made public.

McGowan quickly responded to Affleck, calling him a liar in a strongly worded Tweet.

“@benaffleck “GODD****T! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie.”

Affleck’s statement continued: “This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others. We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, coworkers and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power.”

McGowan’s alleged assault at the hands of Weinstein reportedly ended in a $100,000 settlement that she claimed she donated to charity.

Angelina Jolie also opened up about Weinstein, telling the New York Times: “I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did. This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”

Weinstein was fired from the Board of his company on Sunday. After the New Yorker story detailing more women coming forward with allegations of assault and abuse, Weinstein released a new statement.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” a spokeswoman told the New Yorker. “Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual.”

Affleck’s rep has not yet responded to a comment request from Radar.

