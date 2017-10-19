Rose McGowan Cancels Festival Appearance Over ‘Compounding Factors’ Amid Harvey Drama

Rose McGowan, 44, canceled her Tallgrass Film Festival appearance less than 24 hours before she was set to arrive. A statement by the company explained that the actress’ decision was related to her recent involvement in the Harvey Weinstein, 65, scandal.

“We are sorry to announce that we’ve just been informed that Rose McGowan has canceled all upcoming public appearances due to compounding factors surrounding recent revelations in the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment case,” the festival said in a press release.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, McGowan was set to receive the Ad Astra Award at the Kansas-based festival.

“While we’re disappointed that Rose cannot be here with us in person, we understand that her well being is the priority. We support her and our thoughts are with her. We’ll seize this opportunity to amplify her message and celebrate all the women filmmakers with works here at the 15th annual festival,” wrote Tallgrass creative director Lela Meadow-Conner.

The festival also noted that they would be honoring a group of powerful women filmmakers who would serve as panelists in the event.

“The whole world is now aware, in large part due to Rose’s efforts, about the rampant sexual harassment within the entertainment industry, and so in her honor, we have pulled together a panel of women filmmakers who will be attending the festival with their films, for a frank conversation, because the message doesn’t stop here,” added Meadow-Conner.

As Radar readers know, McGowan was one of the first women to speak out against Harvey Weinstein for his alleged sexual misconduct.

She claimed she was “raped” by the Hollywood producer, and that he even paid her a settlement in 1997. Weinstein’s lawyer claimed all non-consensual sex allegations against the producer are untrue.

