Rosario Dawson Found Cousin Dead At 26 — Inside Her Own Home!

Rosario Dawson‘s 26-year-old cousin died after the actress found her unconscious in her home last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to reports, police confirmed that Dawson came downstairs inside her Venice residence last Thursday to discover Vanez Ines Vasquez lying unresponsive.

Paramedics were called to the scene but ultimately could not resuscitate Vasquez, who had been working for Dawson.

The young 20-something had reportedly been suffering from migraines and hypertension in the weeks before her death.

Early autopsy findings suggest Vasquez died from natural causes. She did not have a history of substance abuse, according to multiple reports.

Story developing.

