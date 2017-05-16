Rosario Dawson’s Family Mourns Cousin’s Passing, Cause Of Death Could Take Months

Rosario Dawson‘s family is mourning the death of her 26-year-old cousin – but it may take months before the grieving family gets closure. RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on the shocking passing.

According to reports, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Dawson, 38, discovered her cousin Vanez Ines Vasquez lying unresponsive in her Venice home on May 11.

Paramedics were called to the scene, but were unable to resuscitate Vasquez, who was working for the actress.

PHOTOS: Rosario Dawson Visits Activision’s Call Of Duty Black Ops 3 Booth During E3 2015

Vasquez has been suffering from migraines and hypertension weeks leading up to her death.

A spokesperson for the LAPD told Radar that the case has been handed over to the Los Angeles Coroner. A representative for the medical examiner exclusively told Radar that the case is currently “deferred.”

“Additional tests and information were ordered to determine the cause of death,” the spokesperson said. “It could take several months.”

The family of the late Vasquez has been taking the passing hard.

PHOTOS: Rosario Dawson Checks Out FotoYapp At Mercedes Benz Fashion Week

“10/22/1990 – 5/11/2017? (Still living in our hearts) my baby girl, my first daughter of a kind,” her father Orlando Centeno Jr. wrote on Facebook. “I am the father I am today because you first taught me how to be one! Then came your sisters, my angel crew. I know what it’s like to Father sons (and) daughters – I love you forever, Queen Bee. So, so hard.”

Her mother Lisa added, “Vaneza, my sweet, sweet beautiful baby – your passing has left me destroyed forever but I know you are at peace in Paradise. I love you, my alpha child.”

Vasquez’s family would not respond to Radar’s request for comment.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.