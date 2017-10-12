Rosario Dawson Cousin’s Horrific Cause Of Death Revealed In Shocking Autopsy

Rosario Dawson‘s cousin died of natural causes after suffering from heart disease and class III obesity, RadarOnline.com has leaned exclusively.

In her autopsy report, obtained by Radar, examiners said 26-year-old Vaneza Ines Vasquez died of “hypertensive cardiovascular disease.”

After review of the case circumstances and available medical records, the report lists class III obesity and a history of unspecified thyroid disease under “other conditions contributing but not related to immediate cause of death” of the actress’ 5’5 290 lb cousin.

A toxicology screening was also conducted but came back negative for a fatal intoxication.

“There was no trauma noted and no foul play was suspected,” states to repot.

During a phone interview with investigator on the case, Dawson revealed her cousin’s doctor had recommended she see a cardiologist but she had not yet followed up. She had been exercising with a trainer for weight loss but began having nausea in January and was told to stop for a few weeks. Dawson noted her cousin had complained of feeling tired the day prior to her death.

As readers know, Dawson’s cousin died after the actress found her unconscious in her Venice Beach, CA home on May 11, 2017.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and transported Vaneza, but ultimately they could not resuscitate her.

Vaneza — who worked as Dawson’s assistant — had no history of substance abuse.

Dawson opened up about the tragedy during an appearance in New York City just weeks after her cousin’s passing. “My cousin just died, Vaneza, and I’m coming up on the six year anniversary of my grandmother’s passing,” she said. “And from 75 to 26, you just don’t know when your time is. I just don’t want to be in any kind of position where I’m looking back going, ‘Ah, I should’ve, could’ve, would’ve, didn’t, d*mn!'”

