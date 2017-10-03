Former German Actress Accuses Roman Polanski Of Sex Assault When She Was A Teenager

A new woman has come forward to accuse Roman Polanski of sexually assaulting her when she was a young girl.

Former German actress Renate Langer, now 61, has claimed to Swiss police the abuse she suffered at the hands of the Polish film director began when she was only 15 years old.

The alleged sexual assault occurred in February 1972 in Gstaad, Switzerland, bringing the total number of sexual assault accusations against Polanski to four.

Authorities confirmed they met with Langer on Sept. 26. and she provided The New York Times with a copy of an email — sent by a Swiss police officer — saying that another office would make the determination as to whether she could pursue a criminal complaint.

Langer told the outlet she went to the Swiss police because it has eliminated its statute of limitations on child sex abuse cases (though the law still limits prosecution in old cases).

As readers know, in 1977, Polanski pleaded guilty to raping then-13-year-old Samantha Geimer and spent 42 days behind bars. He was temporarily released before his official sentencing, but the French-Polish director fled the country and has remained a fugitive since.

Another alleged underage victim of the friend is Charlotte Lewis, who appeared in Polanski’s 1986 film Pirates. In 2010, Charlotte claimed he sexually victimized her when she was 16.

In August 2017, a woman identified as “Robin M.” accused the Oscar-winning Chinatown director of “sexually victimizing” her in 1973 — when she was an underage 16-year-old and he was 40.

