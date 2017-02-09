Custody War Drama! Robin Thicke’s Son Threatens To Call 911 If Forced To Visit Dad

Robin Thicke was dealt another blow in his ongoing custody battle over his young son, Julian, after asking a judge for an emergency change in his monitored visits.

In court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, Thicke’s attorney filed an ex-parte motion asking for a change in the visitation restrictions placed upon him after Paula Patton obtained a temporary restraining order against him.

Thicke requested that the court “Remove the child as a protected person,” so that his visits with Julian were not monitored by a court appointed supervisor after his visit with his son was cancelled.

In the documents, the monitor described a visit with Thicke that took place after school where Julian did not want to go to his father’s home.

“Julian expressed that he did not want to and I have to take the child’s well-being into consideration both physical and emotional,” the monitor wrote in the documents.

At the arranged pick up location, the monitor said Julian told them that he did not want to go to Thicke’s house. “I don’t want to go to my dad’s at all. If he tries to make me I will dial 911,” the monitor said Julian admitted. After a phone call where Julian told his father he would go to his house, the monitor said he told confessed: “I told him I would go because I don’t want him to get mad at me.”

The visit ended with Julian going to his father’s house and having a pleasant visit. However, the next day the subsequent visit was cancelled and Thicke protested through his attorneys. The monitor responded: “Am sorry that you feel I had no reason to cancel, but I felt that we might have made your son feel forced and that we did not listen him. I felt that having him go to today’s visit my stress him in may cause trauma.”

The judge denied Thicke’s request to no longer have a monitor or have a new monitor, writing in the documents obtained by Radar: “Respondent’s ex-parte application is denied in its entirety,” and Thicke and Patton are scheduled to return to court later in February.

