Robin Thicke DITCHED Visitation With Son For Business Meeting, Source Says

Robin Thicke fought hard to get custody of his son Julian, but now that he’s lost out to ex-wife Paula Patton, the famed singer isn’t making an effort to see the six-year-old at all, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to PEOPLE, Thicke spent time with Julian on Friday, but ditched the boy from that point on.

“He did not exercise his right to spend time with his son and the monitor on Saturday, citing a business meeting. However, Paula offered alternate times that Julian could see Robin with the monitor that weekend, but he declined all visitation,” a source close to the situation told the publication. “These are the actions of a father who claimed he wanted to spend time with his son.”

Meanwhile, an insider close to Thicke says the singer is “focused” on his son, reports PEOPLE.

“[Patton] keeps trying to bury him, and this is a concerted effort to prejudice the public against him. He has taken no such campaign against her,” said the source. “He’s taking this extremely seriously, and it’s unfortunate and very difficult when you’re on the receiving end of a campaign of negativity.”

Patton, 41, ripped into Thicke, 44, in her recent court documents , claiming that he abused cocaine, cheated on her with multiple women, and hit their son so hard it “felt like hot lava.”

In the filing obtained by Radar, Patton wrote, “Respondent [Thicke] has physically and emotionally harmed petitioner.” She also claimed he has “on different occasions kicked pushed and hit petitioner with open fist,” and that she was afraid for her own safety and her son’s “given his past physical abuse paired with [his] on-going anger, alcohol and drug problems.” Patton claimed that she was in fear of “serious injury to herself.”

She also claimed that Thicke “invited his drug dealer to Julian’s birthday party in April 2015, which I thought was highly inappropriate,” and detailed what she said was a change in their child.

Patton was granted a temporary restraining order by the judge for herself, Julian and her mother.

To make matters worse, the late Alan Thicke chose his brother instead of son Robin to care for his then-minor son Carter in a will he devised ten years ago, an explosive report revealed.

The veteran actor, who composed his will in 2007, made the arrangement that then ten-year-old son Carter’s mother Gina Tolleson would get sole custody if Alan died first. However, if Tolleson, his ex-wife, passed away before Alan, he reportedly requested that his Hollywood producer brother Todd be Carter’s guardian. The documents reportedly don’t indicate why Robin wasn’t chosen as a potential guardian instead of Todd, who was also named the executor.

