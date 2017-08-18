Robin Thicke’s Ex-Wife Paula Furious Over His Girlfriend April’s Shocking Pregnancy

Robin Thicke’s 22-year-old girlfriend April Love Geary announced that she is “very excited” to be expecting her first child with the singer.

But RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned there is one person that is not so thrilled about the couple’s upcoming bundle of joy — Thicke’s ex-wife and baby mama, Paula Patton!

“Paula hates April, and always has,” an insider said. “April has rubbed her relationship in her face, and Paula refuses to accept her, or even acknowledge her.”

According to the source, although Patton is not a fan of Geary, Robin’s late father, actor Alan Thicke – who died from a heart attack in December 2016 – loved his son’s longtime partner.

“Alan loved April, and she loved him. He told Robin before he died that April is a keeper. Robin knows this and he absolutely loves April. He’s spent millions to keep her happy.”

Crazily enough, Geary is due on the late actor’s birthday.

Robin, 40, and Patton, 41, were together for twenty years before their nasty split in 2014 over accusations that he had cheated on her. In 2015, the two were engaged in a nasty custody battle over their son Julian, which ended when the two reportedly came to a “mutual co-parenting agreement.”

