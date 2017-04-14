Robert Redford Is The True Mr. Gatsby

Five years after skyrocketing to superstardom in 1969’s Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, screen heartthrob Robert Redford traded his boots and six-guns for a three-piece suit

to play literature’s doomed romantic in The Great Gatsby. Natty Bob poses in front of Jay Gatsby’s costly, yellow convertible parked in front of his Long Island mansion.

The elegant actor set a high bar for the role of poor-boy-turned-wealthy stock swindler that Leonardo DiCaprio couldn’t quite match in the 2013 remake of the romantic classic.