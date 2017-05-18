Vengeful Nerd Carradine’s Car Crash Cop-Out!

Bipolar time bomb Robert Carradine admitted purposely ramming his car head-on into a truck, according to shocking charges by his wife, Edie.

Four months after the March 2015 Colorado crash, the Revenge of the Nerds star “confessed to me and our two children that he deliberately drove into the truck to kill us both,” says Edie in court papers.

But bombshell divorce documents reveal Robert, 63, blames Edie for the crash — accusing her of triggering his “acute psychosis” by cutting off his meds and forcing him to drive.

Mental health expert Dr. Gilda Carle calls his claims wacko!

“If he admittedly was in a psychotic state, how could anyone take his word?” says Dr. Carle, who has not treated the actor. “His statement would be slanted because he is not seeing things clearly.”

She also dismisses the idea Edie should have made him take his meds: “Is his wife responsible for making him take his medication? Is any wife?”

The brother of ­troubled Kung Fu star David Carradine, who hanged himself in 2009, Robert claims he spiraled into a deep funk after David’s death and later was diagnosed as bipolar.

Edie says her husband is an “experienced professional race car driver” who was wide awake when the crash occurred, and that he suddenly veered directly into oncoming traffic on the Colorado highway.

The fractured couple is battling over bucks.

Robert, who appeared in Quentin Tarantino‘s 2012 flick Django Unchained and has done four movies this year, accuses Edie of blowing the $70K they earned from Celebrity Wife Swap.

She says she’s jobless and owes lawyers $14,000.

Edie also wants his stockpile of 17 guns taken away, fearing he’ll harm himself.

The bickering pair, who have two adult kids, wed in 1990 and filed for divorce in November 2015, eight months after the crash.

Dr. Carle says their claims are loony: “The whole thing doesn’t make sense. One of them is clearly hiding something!”

