Out Of Here! Rob Checks Out of Hospital After Diabetes Scare

Rob Kardashian checked out of the hospital after a scary health crisis, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kardashian, 29, was whisked away in a Maybach shortly after Kris Jenner and Blac Chyna rushed him to a Hidden Hills emergency room.

A family insider revealed to Radar exclusively that the struggling Keeping Up With the Kardashians star brought the hospitalization upon himself, saying: “He has truly hit bottom and what’s so sad is that he doesn’t seem to care about the fact he’s a walking heart attack.”

“Between the booze, the junk food and stress of his finances and show commitments, he’s literally eating himself to death and Chyna’s given up trying to help him,” the insider explained.

Kardashian hasn’t commented on his health scare yet, instead choosing to post a scheduled advertisement for a weight loss program.

Story developing.

