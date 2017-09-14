Khloe Posts Sweet Photo Of Rob With Baby Dream Amid Blac Chyna Custody War

Khloe Kardashian posted a sweet Instagram snap of brother Rob Kardashian with his baby daughter Dream Kardashian, RadarOnline.com has learned. The seemingly innocent post comes at the heels of Rob and Blac Chyna’s custody battle over their daughter.

“I mean….. is this not the cutest picture you’ve ever seen? Daddy/Daughter time! So cute together!” Khloe, 33, captioned the image.

I mean….. is this not the cutest picture you've ever seen? Daddy/Daughter time! So cute together! 😍 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 13, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

Khloe and Rob have always been close, and after all he’s gone through in the past few months, even momager Kris Jenner, 61, admits he needs his family more than ever.

As Radar previously reported, former couple Rob and Blac are in the final hours of their bitter custody battle, and will reach a decision “very soon.”

“Rob doesn’t want to be embarrassed again like he was last time Chyna went to court,” a source told Radar, recalling the time Rob went into a fit of anger and published nude photos of his ex on social media. “It is in Rob’s best interest to make a deal with Chyna.”

While Blac filed a restraining order against him for the brutal “revenge porn” scandal, her lawyer, Lisa Bloom claimed she only wanted to “peacefully co-parent” their child and leave everything else behind.

Rob, 30, claimed Blac, 29, was being investigated by Child Protective Services for being a monster mom, yet the former stripper’s legal team has denied all claims.

“We are unaware of any current investigation,” said Bloom.

A source added that Rob was just using scare tactics to distract from the fact that Blac beat him in their last court case. “But she doesn’t care about him or what he says,” added the source.

