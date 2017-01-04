Breaking News: Rob & Chyna’s Wedding Is OFF!

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have finally reached a breaking point, an insider told RadarOnline.com, and they’re putting their wedding on hold!

Just one week after overweight Kardashian, 29, was rushed to the hospital for diabetes-related complications, a source close to the Kardashian clan told RadarOnline.com has exclusively, “He will not marry Blac Chyna looking like he does!”

“The hospitalization was just a huge wake-up call and now he knows that he must lose this weight because, if not, he could die,” said the source.

Indeed, on Monday he posted a video on his Instagram from the top of a high mountain range near Calabasas, Calif. – where he lives with Blac Chyna, 28, and their one-month old daughter, Dream Kardashian. Fans couldn’t help but notice that he still hasn’t tackled his weight issues.

Another incentive to shed the pounds once and for all? Just prior to New Year’s – and right after the two got into an explosive fight that almost ended their relationship – Kardashian and Chyna announced plans to launch their own health and fitness initiative.

“Rob knows that if he doesn’t lose weight that his fitness company will tank,” the insider told Radar.

“He has a lot of pressure on him right now and he usually turns to food to cope with it,” the insider said. “Everyone in his family just wants him to be happy and he is simply not happy being overweight and unhealthy like he is.”

Do you think that Rob Kardashian will lose the weight? Tell us your thoughts below.

