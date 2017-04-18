Medical Crisis: Richard Simmons Hospitalized Amid Disappearance Scandal

Richard Simmons was rushed to the hospital one month after the Los Angeles Police Department conducted a wellness check on the reclusive fitness guru, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Richard Simmons was hospitalized on Monday at an undisclosed location in California,” the star’s publicist Michael Catalano told ABC News. “After a few days of battling severe indigestion and discomfort while eating, we agreed it was best for him to seek treatment.”

“He’s already feeling better and is expected to make a full recovery.”

As Radar readers know, Simmons, 68, has disappeared from the public eye three years ago after decades in the spotlight.

While friends feared he was being held against his will in his Hollywood Hills home, the star made a rare statement denying the shocking rumors.

“I am not kidnapped,” he told ET in March 2016. “No one should be worried about me.”

