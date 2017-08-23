Tragedy, Debt & ‘Cruel’ Behavior: Ric Flair’s Deathbed Confessions Revealed

Pro wrestler Ric Flair bared his soul and begged for forgiveness before undergoing life-or-death surgery earlier this month to clear a blocked colon, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Ric was trying to clear his conscience before he hit the mat a final time,” said a close pal. “He hoped speaking out about his regrets would help fans remember him fondly.”

Specifically, the champ, 68, admitted being “embarrassed” over a 2010 smackdown with his fourth ex-wife, Jacqueline Beems, his pal said.

He also confessed the IRS seized $200,000 to settle his tax debts, was accused of “cruel behavior” by second wife Elizabeth Flair — a charge he had denied — and losing son Reid to a drug overdose.

Flair was rushed to a hospital in Georgia Saturday, Aug. 12 with what was believed to be heart problems. Friends say since being admitted, the wrestling superstar has been awake, communicating and making progress.

On Monday, Flair’s daughter Charlotte posted a message of hope on Instagram.

“After an incredibly hard week, my dad is getting better,” she wrote. “There is still a long road to go and he’s not out of the woods just yet but I want to again thank everyone for their support on behalf of myself and my family.

“My dad has given his life to sports entertainment. To everyone competing tonight, you know he’d be backstage watching if he could. Give it a little extra flair for him tonight. Woooo!”

