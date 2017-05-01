Trash-Talking Gizelle Gets BOOTED From Monique’s BBQ!

This week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac proved that when it comes to these ladies, no good deed goes unpunished.

After last week’s sad display, PR professional Robyn Dixon attempted to help Ashley Darby pull her struggling restaurant out of the toilet. As a thanks for her hard work, Ashley offered up her unsolicited opinion on Robyn’s relationship with her ex-hubby/current lover Juan, saying that she could easily snag a new man who would cruise her around the world on his yacht. Robyn brushed off the advice, but suggested in the confessional that perhaps money was the real reason Ashley had married her much-older husband.

PHOTOS: The ‘Real Housewives’ Hall Of Shame — 18 Bravolebrities Who Said Cheese For Their MugShots!

Charrisse Jackson Jordan had been a member of the National Basketball Wives Association for 19 years, and was serving as interim president of the organization. However, in light of her upcoming divorce from her ex-NBA husband Eddie, she decided to host a final soiree with wealthy donors before stepping aside. She invited several of the housewives to support her at the event, but when Charrisse broke down during her speech, revealing that she would be changing her name due to the split, the ladies were quick to gossip about her awkward moment.

Monique hosted a barbecue/spades tournament at her house, and in the grand tradition of spade tournaments worldwide, it didn’t end well. Gizelle arrived with a minion, and was ready to throw shade from the moment she stepped onto the property. She was called out not once, but twice by Monique’s pals for rudely whispering about the hostess. Monique had finally had enough, and kicked Gizelle straight to the curb.

PHOTOS: Real Housewives, Real Scandals: 28 Of The Biggest Scandals To Hit The Bravo Franchise

Robyn rushed to the driveway to get Gizelle’s side of the story, and Gizelle explained that one of the hushed conversations had been with Ashley, who was spreading rumors that Robyn’s man was seeing another woman! Robyn began to lay into Ashley for inserting herself where she doesn’t belong, but her rant was cut short when a bewildered Charrisse appeared out of thin air.

Since everyone had already gossiped about Charrisse’s odd behavior at the party, they condescendingly asked if she was ok. Between the faux concern, and the demise of her marriage, it was all too much for Charrisse, and she broke down in a puddle of tears.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.