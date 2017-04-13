Tinsley Mortimer Makes ‘Housewives’ Debut As Sonja Morgan’s New Roommate

There’s a new housewife in New York City, and she’s a Southern girl! Tinsley Mortimer officially entered The Real Housewives of New York City social circle last night, when she (and her numerous Louis Vuitton suitcases) moved into Sonja Morgan’s Upper East Side townhouse.

The former Manhattan socialite had taken a break from the city’s social scene after she and her husband, Robert Livingston Mortimer, divorced over three years ago. And now, she’s eager to climb back up the social ladder.

“The Rockefellers, the Vanderbilts, the Mortimers, are the super glamorous families that have such an old history here in New York, that when you’re married to one of them, people look at you a little differently,” Tinsley revealed as she shopped for high-end dresses for black tie events — to which she’s yet to be invited.

Tinsley reminisced over the days when she was Manhattan’s “It” girl and explained that her rise to the top was no accident. “It doesn’t happen by mistake,” she said, adding that her signature blonde curls always caught the eye of photographers, which soon made her an instantly recognizable figure — and fixture — on the red carpet scene.

“And then all of a sudden, I’m dressed by designers, I’m going to major fashion shows, I’m ending up in Vogue, in W, in Harper’s Bizarre. I’m there, this little girl from Virginia. It really was almost the perfect life,” she recalled. “I literally walked away from my life for four years, and I just want it back, I just want my life back.”

With such a reputation, Tinsley’s new housewife crew have obviously heard a thing or two about the former “It” girl, especially a rumor about her being arrested after allegedly getting caught trespassing on her ex-boyfriend’s property.

“She had the whole world at her fingertips and kind of crashed and burned,” Bethenny Frankel said while meeting with Carole Radziwell and Ramona Singer at her apartment.

But while some may shirk away from acknowledging that type of humiliating mark on their record, Tinsley is comfortable owning up to it. “The mug shot was so embarrassing, but I did at least have my lashes on,” she joked.

She’s even quick to bring it up to Carole and Ramona at Sonja’s Mad Hatter-themed tea party. While Tinsley easily bonds with those two, she’s less than optimistic about a potential friendship with Bethenny, who quickly brushed past her upon arriving.

“I’m from the South, and I feel like I go out of my way to be more open to people that I’m just meeting, but Bethenny didn’t give me that vibe,” Tinsley admitted. “I just felt like there would be a little bit more effort besides shaking my hand and just walking away.”

But Tinsley isn’t the only one making enemies. Her new roommate Sonja is on the outs with some of the ladies as well, including Dorinda Medley, who claims Sonja has been spreading “horrific lies that have been hurtful [and] disparaging.”

And then there’s Luann de Lesseps, who’s upset with Sonja for saying she’d be there for her — if her marriage to Tom D’Agostino doesn’t work out. “That’s hurtful, that’s negative,” Luann says to Sonja.

Tom was caught cheating on Luann during last season, which Sonja brings up again, much to Luann’s dismay. “You keep bringing up the past,” Luann said. “Now I’m getting angry.”

Do you think Tinsley will fit in with the group? Sounds off in the comments!

