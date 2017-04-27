‘Shut Your Mouth!’ Dorinda BLASTS Sonja For Spreading Lies About Her

Dorinda Medley finally said her piece in a big, loud way, to Sonja Morgan on last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York City.

During a dinner party at Ramona Singer’s Hamptons home, Dorinda just barely waited for food to be served before telling Sonja exactly what she thinks of the Upper East Sider’s overly chatty bad habits.

“Let’s take the elephant out of the room right now,” Dorinda said as she tried to keep her cool while sitting next to her former friend. “Shut your mouth.”

Dorinda has been waiting to confront Sonja ever since she began talking about Dorinda’s private life a little too often, whether it was to reporters, friends, or even on Facebook.

“Stop talking poorly about me,” Dorinda demanded.

“Which thing did I say?” Sonja asked back.

“Which thing didn’t you say?” Dorinda replied. “Where should we start?”

Dorinda then went on the offensive and attacked Sonja’s own personal life. “Why don’t you put an EZ pass on that vagina with your Holland Tunnel?” she asked, accusing Sonja of letting one too many strange men into her home. “Turnstile and ticket to get into your townhouse.”

Fellow housewives Ramona, Luann D’Agostino, and Carole Radziwill all tried to calm Dorinda down, to no avail. “The thing about Dorinda is she has a valid point, but it gets lost in the delivery,” Carole explained to the cameras.

And when Tinsley Mortimer made the mistake of trying to defend her roommate, Dorinda snapped back, “I don’t care after she bad mouthed me all over the place.”

“This is getting scary,” the new housewife said. Agreed, Tinsley. Dorinda was one dirty martini away from flipping the table over.

Amazingly, Dorinda and Sonja met up over brunch at Luann’s home the next morning, and everything was shockingly fine between the two women.

“I am feeling relieved and actually quite good about everything I said to Sonja,” Dorinda said. “I feel like I have given birth and it’s out there…I always move on. I’m not a grudge holder.”

“I slept on everything and I feel good,” Sonja agreed as she gave Dorinda a hug.

Tinsley was shocked by the women’s quick and peaceful resolution.

“I have never in my life seen anybody flip out on somebody at a dinner table the way Dorinda did to Sonja, and now, everything is fine, like nothing ever happened,” Tinsley said. “I mean, I guess this is how they do it.”

(Tinsley is all of us.)

But Tinsley may be in for a feud of her own with Sonja if she isn’t careful. Towards the end of the episode, the Southern girl overheard her roommate talking about her with an intern, venting that Tinsley was purposely leaving Sonja out of her meet-ups with friends. (Tinsley met up with Luann and Dorinda for dinner earlier in the episode without telling Sonja.)

“She’s seeing my friends more than she’s seeing me. It’s starting to hurt my feelings,” Sonja admitted.

Not willing to be thrown under the bus, Tinsley quickly burst into the room and defended herself. “Don’t make me feel bad because I’m having fun with somebody that I like, that’s nice to me right now,” Tinsley said.

“I feel like because I live in her daughter’s room, that she’s thinking I’m her daughter,” Tinsley vented to the cameras. “Sonja is kind of forgetting that I’m not 12. I think I can go out without Mommy’s approval.”

Are you shocked by what Dorinda said to Sonja? Can you believe they moved on from their fight so fast? Sounds off in the comments below!

