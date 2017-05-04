‘I’m Stunned:’ Carole Radziwell Hit With Sudden Heartbreak!

Carole Radziwell ended up in tears during last night’s episode of Real Housewives of New York City.

After weeks of mentioning her Election Day party, Carole’s long-awaited event finally arrived. But what was supposed to be a celebratory night turned into a nightmare for the left-leaning journalist.

While surrounded by friends, the Housewives star watched in horror as her vote for president, Hillary Clinton, repeatedly lost out to Donald Trump in the polls.

“It’s like I don’t even live in the same country,” Carole said in disbelief. “I came into this night thinking it was going to be a celebration. Right now, I just can’t believe what is happening.”

Carole wasn’t the only housewife hoping for a different outcome. A depressed Dorinda Medley left the party before final results even came in. “I don’t even feel like waiting till the end anymore,” Dorinda admitted. “I kind of just want to go to bed, wake up, and pray that it was a bad dream.”

Earlier in the episode, Carole and her mom, Helen, canvassed Bethlehem, PA, to get votes for Hillary. ”I feel like I’m doing my little part to make sure America will have its first female president…And it feels good,” she said.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough. Hillary ended up losing Pennsylvania, as well as the entire election. The next day, Carole broke down in tears as she spoke with her mom over the phone. “I’m stunned. I just don’t get it,” she said. “I can’t even put words to how I feel right now. It’s devastating.”

Luckily for the ladies, they soon had something to distract them from the upsetting outcome of Election Day, Ramona Singer’s 60th surprise birthday party, where it became apparent that not one but two Housewives friendships might be on the verge of their own surprising end.

First, Sonja Morgan lost her patience with roommate Tinsley Mortimer, again, for failing to get her a drink when she went to the bar.

“You went to the bar to get a drink and you didn’t bring me a drink?” Sonja asked, insulted.

“Did you want one?” Tinsley replied.

“Well, we live together!” Sonja shouted back. (Apparently, living with Sonja means being her waitress as well.)

Next, Ramona revealed to Sonja she was angry Bethenny Frankel failed to appear at her party because she “couldn’t get pass some stupid bullsh*t.” During a previous dinner meet-up in the Hamptons, Ramona asked Bethenny if her six-year-old daughter Bryn had heard about her decades-old sex scene from friends at school, which sent Bethenny into a spiral of fury.

“Just so you know, I did nothing wrong,” Ramona told Sonja regarding the fight. “If I can’t talk to you about what’s going on in your life, then we’re not friends. Then it’s called superficial crap. And after my divorce, I have no time for superficial crap.”

