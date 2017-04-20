Bethenny LOSES It When Ramona Reveals Star’s ‘Soft Porn’ Past

.



Ramona Singer has never been “the queen of being subtle,” as Luann D’Agostino described her so aptly in last night’s Real Housewives of New York City. But in a tense scene from the episode, Ramona took her not-so-subtle ways to new heights — or as her victim Bethenny Frankel might say, to new lows.

During what was supposed to be a fun and relaxing night out in the Hamptons quickly turned sour when Ramona decided to bring up a piece of Bethenny’s past. And as Ramona tends to do, she pushed things too far when she decided to bring Bethenny’s six-year-old daughter, Bryn, into the crossfire.

“Has anybody approached Bryn with anything?” Ramona asked Bethenny, seemingly innocently.

When Bethenny responded with a confused face, Ramona explained, “You’re in the press now being naked and doing soft porn. Has anyone approached your daughter [about it]? Have you explained to her the situation?”

While Bethenny initially tried to brush off the abrupt, shocking question with her typical sarcasm (“Yes…Diane Sawyer came to [Bryn’s] schoolyard and actually approached her,” she said), it was clear she was seething just beneath the surface.

The “soft porn” Ramona was referring to is the ‘90s low-budget film, Hollywood Hills, 90028. Bethenny, just 24 at the time, filmed a sex scene for the long-forgotten movie, which RadarOnline.com first reported last year.

And while Bethenny told the ladies, “I don’t regret [the film] at all,” she was admittedly upset that Ramona was trying to use her daughter to make her feel embarrassed about the decades-old flick.

“If someone said, ‘Uh, what about that movie with your boobs hanging out?’ I would have laughed. I would have joked about it. I would have made a bunch of self-deprecating jokes,” Bethenny explained.

“[But] Ramona attempting to embarrass me through my daughter, who’s in first grade, is even low for Ramona, which is a new low cause ‘Ramona low’ is low already,” she continued.

When Bethenny accused her of being “tricky just now,” Ramona (being Ramona, of course), tried to make it seem like Bethenny was making her the victim. “You’re getting defensive and I really don’t like it. I really don’t appreciate it,” Ramona snapped back.

“Good friends should be able to ask each other questions without it going where Bethenny is trying to take it,” Ramona said. “I’m not bringing this up out of the blue. This was just in the papers. Let’s face it. She’s being a B-I.”

Eventually, the “soft porn” conversation seemed to end, but Luann and Ramona didn’t get the memo. As they continued to whisper back and forth about Bethenny’s raunchy reel, the SkinnyGirl flipped.

“I thought you wrote a book about etiquette,” she yelled at Luann. “On what scale do you think I care about your opinion of me?”

“You only care about yourself,” Luann said back.

When Ramona reacted by calling Bethenny “a witch,” Bethenny finally decided to ditch the ladies altogether. “I’ve just been called a witch and wicked at the same table. And that I won’t tolerate,” Bethenny complained. “So I’m going to go.”

With Ramona now officially on the outs with Bethenny, there are barely any friendships left on the show, as we’ll see in next week’s episode, when Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan cross paths. Dorinda is ready to finally confront Sonja, who has been spreading lies about her to anyone who will listen.

“Tonight I am stalking my prey,” Dorinda said threateningly.

Do you think Ramona’s question was out of line? What do you think will happen between Dorinda and Sonja? Sound off in the comments below!

