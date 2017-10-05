Teresa Giudice Mourns Late Mother In Emotional Ceremony: ‘Why’d You Have To Leave Me?’

Teresa Giudice, 45, paid tribute to her beloved mother Antonia Gorga, 66, in an emotional Real Housewives Of New Jersey clip, RadarOnline.com has learned. The reality star, who lost her mom on March 3 of this year, read a heartbreaking letter she wrote to Antonia in the presence of her friends.

“Mommy I love you more than life, I miss you so much. I can’t believe you’re not here anymore with me,” said Teresa. “Daddy misses you so much. My daughters miss you and we think about you every second of the day.”

The beautiful beach event was planned by Teresa’s co-star and BFF Margaret Josephs, 50. She, Margaret, Danielle Staub, 55,and Melissa Gorga, 38, sat down in the sand to read letter they had written to their deceased loved ones and then place them on a bed of white roses they would then send out to sea.

Between tears, Teresa continued readers her letter: “Mommy I miss you so much why’d you have to leave me? Mommy you’re my everything.” She broke down in tears before she could finish, telling her friends, “This is so f***ing hard.”

After the sadness passed, Teresa told producers she was extremely glad Margaret had planned the mourning event for her, claiming she is “an amazing person,” and friend.

The star went out to sea in a paddleboard, with the help of an instructor, to set the rose arrangement free. According to Margaret, it is a Hawaiian tradition to help individuals let go of those who have passed.

“Mommy this is for you I love you so much,” she said as she let the flowers float away.

“One of the most difficult things about grieving is that you do feel alone but at this moment I don’t’ feel alone because I have friends that have also lost loved ones and we’re sharing this special moment together,” added the star, saying her mother loved the beach so much and she was surely “watching down” on her during that moment.

As Radar reported, Teresa previously broke down once before about how hard mourning her mother had bee without the support of her jailbird husband Joe Giudice, 45. In her book, she opens up about her struggles with depression and loneliness, claiming her life sometimes feels like a “f***ing horror movie” with all she had been through.

